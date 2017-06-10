Sturaro and €12m for Keita?

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Sturaro could be offered to Lazio as part of a deal for Keita Balde Diao, but the Juventus man's agent insists “almost all the Serie A clubs want him.”

It’s no secret that Lazio forward Keita wants a move to Juve, even after the club agreed terms with Milan, and now the Bianconeri need to strike up a deal with the Aquile too.

“There’s talk of Juve offering €12m plus Sturaro for Keita,” transfer intermediary Vincenzo Morabito told Radio Incontro Olympia.

So Tuttomercatoweb contacted Sturaro’s agent Carlo Volpi to ask about the situation.

“It’s only normal that he’s not a regular first choice player at a top club like Juventus, as the only young player who can say that is Paulo Dybala.

“I’ll be very frank here: every day I receive calls from directors of sport and Coaches from many teams. Almost all the Serie A clubs want him and call up to ask about next season.

“His physicality and versatility are impressive, as underlined by those who call me. At the moment there are no talks with any club. Rumours are natural, but the lad is very happy in Turin and he feels like part of a big family.

“Of course, having said that, in the transfer market things can change very quickly.”