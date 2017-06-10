NEWS
Saturday June 10 2017
Gazzetta: Schick to Juve done
By Football Italia staff

Juventus have agreed terms with both Sampdoria and Patrik Schick, so he’s their first signing of the summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The striker was a sensation in his debut Serie A season, first as a super-sub and then pushing Luis Muriel on to the bench in the final weeks.

It’s well known that Juventus were in advanced negotiations with both club and player, but today there was a breakthrough.

Representatives from the two clubs met during the Lega Serie A meeting to discuss TV rights and it was there that they shook hands on the move, worth €25m.

Schick would be the first formal appointment for the new season, yet could still remain at Sampdoria on loan for one more season to find his confidence and regular playing time.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies