Gazzetta: Schick to Juve done

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have agreed terms with both Sampdoria and Patrik Schick, so he’s their first signing of the summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The striker was a sensation in his debut Serie A season, first as a super-sub and then pushing Luis Muriel on to the bench in the final weeks.

It’s well known that Juventus were in advanced negotiations with both club and player, but today there was a breakthrough.

Representatives from the two clubs met during the Lega Serie A meeting to discuss TV rights and it was there that they shook hands on the move, worth €25m.

Schick would be the first formal appointment for the new season, yet could still remain at Sampdoria on loan for one more season to find his confidence and regular playing time.