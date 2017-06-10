Casillas 'offered to Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Iker Casillas has been offered to Napoli, claims a report on the club’s official radio station, and they are considering Pepe Reina’s situation.

According to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli this afternoon, Spain international Casillas was proposed to them by his representatives and intermediaries.

So far there has been no response with regards to the former Real Madrid shot-stopper, whose contract with FC Porto expires at the end of this month.

Casillas just turned 36 and one of the reasons behind talk of Reina’s exit was his age, as he turns 35 in August, so going for someone even older would be an odd move.

This season Casillas kept 23 clean sheets in 43 competitive games for Porto.