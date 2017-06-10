Argentina call on Icardi

By Football Italia staff

Inter striker Mauro Icardi could be given his first Argentina cap in over four years, replacing Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain.

The Albiceleste are under new leadership now that Jorge Sampaoli has officially taken over as Coach and he’s making big changes.

Sampaoli appeared to be thoroughly unimpressed with Higuain’s performance in last night’s 1-0 friendly win over Brazil.

Pipita, who cost Juve €90m to sign from Napoli, was hauled off at half-time to break up a trident consisting of him, Leo Messi and Paulo Dybala.

Higuain seemed “isolated, never in sync with the squad and far away from causing any problems for the defenders,” read the report in La Nacion.

As Higuain has already been released by Argentina to begin his vacation, it gives Icardi the perfect chance to start in the next friendly against Singapore on Tuesday.

The only worry is that Inter hitman Icardi is still recovering from a muscular injury that saw him end the Serie A season early.

This would be only Icardi’s second senior cap for Argentina. The debut came in October 2003, when the Coach was Alejandro Sabella.

He played for seven minutes in a 3-2 World Cup qualifier defeat to Uruguay.

It’s reported that if Maurito impresses, then Higuain can no longer consider himself guaranteed a place in the starting XI.