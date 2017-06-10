Roma join Lejeune race

By Football Italia staff

Roma have made a €4m offer for Eibar centre-back Florian Lejeune, but there’s a lot of competition from the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Sevilla.

The 26-year-old can also play in a defensive midfield role when needed and joined the club last summer for €1.5m.

According to Spanish paper Marca, Roma’s proposal is worth €4m and they are hoping to tempt him to Serie A.

Lejeune is also targeted by Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Sevilla and Newcastle United.

His previous clubs include Villarreal and Manchester City.