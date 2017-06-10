Gonzalo Rodriguez 'taking my time'

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Rodriguez admits he “would gladly have stayed at Fiorentina, but I am taking my time to evaluate the best choice for my future.”

A return to Argentina is very possibly on the cards, even though he had seemed very close to Olympiakos.

“If it was up to me, I would gladly have stayed at Fiorentina, but I had problems with the club,” the defender told Radio Continental.

“I’d like to return to Argentina. Racing made a formal offer, but I am taking my time to evaluate the best choice for my future.

“It’s true my wife is Italian, but she knows what football is like and will follow me anywhere. There are another two or three clubs who asked after me in Argentina.

“San Lorenzo contacted my agent seven months ago, but we’ve heard nothing more.”