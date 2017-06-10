Gabbiadini: 'No Napoli regrets'

By Football Italia staff

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has “no regrets” about his time at Napoli, but feels the Italian media ignores him in the Premier League.

The striker left in January for a new experience with the Saints and rediscovered his confidence, including an Azzurri recall.

“It was good for me to leave Italy,” he told the Corriere dello Sport newspaper.

“I say that because I rediscovered myself here, I played regularly except for during an injury spell and got to know a new type of football. I do not intend to leave.”

Did the Southampton transfer damage Gabbiadini’s chances of getting into the 2018 World Cup squad?

“I know that Coach Giampiero Ventura is following my progress, but perhaps it’s the newspapers who don’t. It won’t be easy, as there are many good strikers available, but I will continue to work hard and hope to get called.

“I have no regrets. I had two wonderful years at Napoli and tried to do my best, scoring 25 goals. I am happy that the fans understood what I was about, as I read their affectionate messages on social media.

“I think Napoli are now on a par with Juventus. If the Azzurri start the season with hunger and determination, the way they finished the campaign, then Juve and Roma would really struggle.”