Saturday June 10 2017
Coppa Italia Final moved
By Football Italia staff

The Coppa Italia Final has been moved from May 27 to May 9, 2018, allowing the Italy squad to prepare earlier for the World Cup.

Only this week the schedule for the Coppa Italia was announced with the Final set for the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on May 27, 2018.

This caused controversy for a number of reasons, including its proximity to the Champions League Final on May 26.

However, FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio requested the change to May 9 so that Giampiero Ventura can have the full Italy squad at his disposal in good time to prepare for the World Cup campaign.

