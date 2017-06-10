Mario Rui denies Napoli talk

By Football Italia staff

Mario Rui’s agent said rumours of his move to Napoli are “invented, as he will certainly remain with Roma next season.”

The full-back sustained a serious knee injury within days of arriving from Empoli last summer and so his playing time was very limited.

There were reports of a reunion with former Empoli Coach Maurizio Sarri at Napoli.

“The rumours are invented, we only met Monchi to have a chat and hear his view on Mario Rui,” agent Mario Giuffredi told Romanews.eu.

“He will certainly remain with Roma next season. The club tell me that they admire Mario Rui and that means they already talked to the new Coach about him.”

Eusebio Di Francesco will be appointed to the Giallorossi bench as soon as they agree terms with Sassuolo.