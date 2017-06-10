Napoli step forward for Berenguer

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are reportedly closer than ever to Alex Berenguer after offering Osasuna €5m plus bonuses and a percentage on a future sale.

His club confirmed the interest on Thursday, as well as the fact they had rejected a proposal worth €4m plus €1m bonuses from Athletic Bilbao.

Berenguer’s agent also reiterated he’d much rather join the Partenopei and was waiting for the right bid.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are raising their offer to €5m plus bonuses and a percentage on a future sale.

It is not quite the €9m release clause, but probably close enough to get into serious negotiations.

Berenguer is prized for his versatility, able to play on the right or left side of defence or attack.