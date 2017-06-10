Ventura: 'Pellegrini with Liechtenstein'

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura confirmed Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini should start for Italy against Liechtenstein, but warned “don’t expect a goalfest.”

The World Cup qualifier kicks off at Udinese’s Dacia Arena on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

All the build-up to this match has been about goal difference to put more pressure on Spain at the top of Group H.

“I am surprised,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia and other reporters.

“We shouldn’t feel obliged to score lots of goals, because at international level now nobody gets crushed any more. Liechtenstein aren’t Brazil, but they don’t concede many goals. Only three days ago they drew with Finland.

“It’s going to be a very different game to the one some people are expecting. Goalfest is the wrong word at this level. We have two objectives: win and improve certain situations.

“The thing we should be focusing on is that if we don’t win tomorrow, then we won’t be playing the game of games against Spain in September. We have to take it one match at a time.”

Claudio Marchisio is out injured after Wednesday’s 3-0 friendly win over Uruguay and 20-year-old Pellegrini is expected to take his place after a good debut in the 8-0 friendly win over San Marino last week.

“I said there was the possibility to build a young Italy that could work for the next four to five years. No door is closed and we want to give it our best.

“If I called in Pellegrini, it’s because along the way he sent signals that he could be part of the squad. Against San Marino, I saw that he could belong in this Nazionale and he’s one of many.

“Pellegrini will play tomorrow, I hope that I’ll have the chance to let Andrea Conti break the ice, too. We’ve got more than 10 debutants in the group and there will be more in future, players with great prospects.

“When you wear the Azzurri jersey, you don’t have to put in the performance of a lifetime. You just need to give yourself, as it’s the only way to really play at 100 per cent.”

The CT was asked about a possible contract extension to June 2020.

“There is no renewal, we talked about carrying forward this group of young players and I said that if we qualify, then I’m convinced we can be a real surprise in the World Cup. When it comes to the Euros in 2020, hopefully by then we’d be a certainty rather than a surprise.”