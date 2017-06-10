Crotone to extend Nicola deal

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola is cycling 1,300km for Crotone and it’s that kind of commitment that earned him confirmation as their Coach.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the club has agreed terms to extend his contract and add an option for a further season.

Nicola took over last summer following their first ever promotion to Serie A, as Ivan Juric left for Genoa.

The Squali were in the bottom three for the entire campaign aside from the final 70 minutes, when they sent Empoli down instead.

Nicola had promised to cycle from Crotone to Turin if they ensured safety and is keeping that pledge, starting yesterday.

You can follow his progress on Twitter via the hashtag #InBiciConNicola