U20: Evani seeks bronze medal

By Football Italia staff

Italy play the Under-20 World Cup bronze medal match against Uruguay tomorrow and Coach Alberigo Evani trusts in revenge.

It kicks off in Suwon, South Korea, on Sunday at 07.30 UK time (06.30 GMT).

Curiously, this game also started the tournament for these sides, Uruguay beating the Azzurrini 1-0 with a sensational free kick from Rodrigo Amaral on May 21.

“Both sides evidently had a great journey and it would’ve been fascinating to face off again in the Final, challenging each other for the title,” said Evani.

“The fact we’re both still here means our group was a very difficult one to get through. I think that shows even better how good we did to reach this stage in the World Cup.”

Before this edition, Italy had never gone past the quarter-finals in the Under-20 World Cup, but now have the opportunity to clinch third place.

They lost the semi-final 3-1 to England, having been ahead for most of the game, but conceding three late goals.

Italy’s Riccardo Orsolini is leading the race for the Golden Boot in this tournament with five goals, while Dominic Solanke (England) and Sergio Cordova (Venezuela) have four and will be in the Final.