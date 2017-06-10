NEWS
Saturday June 10 2017
Ibrahimovic joins Mancini at Zenit?
By Football Italia staff

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be heading to Russia for a reunion with Roberto Mancini at Zenit St Petersburg.

The 35-year-old Sweden international was released by Manchester United after a serious knee injury ended his season early.

He responded with a video on Instagram showing him wearing football boots while in bed.

According to MercatoRetweettato, Zenit’s social media account started following Ibrahimovic on Instagram, then posted and quickly removed an image of Zlatan wearing their jersey with an announcement sign.

Zenit have just hired former Inter Coach Mancini on a two-year contract.

Ibra worked with Mancio for two seasons at Inter from 2006 to 2008, helping to win two consecutive Serie A titles.

Today agent Mino Raiola told Italian reports "Ibrahimovic will play again" and he was even linked with a return to Milan, while LA Galaxy are interested in MLS.

Image via @mrretweettato

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies