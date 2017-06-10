Ibrahimovic joins Mancini at Zenit?

By Football Italia staff

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be heading to Russia for a reunion with Roberto Mancini at Zenit St Petersburg.

The 35-year-old Sweden international was released by Manchester United after a serious knee injury ended his season early.

He responded with a video on Instagram showing him wearing football boots while in bed.

According to MercatoRetweettato, Zenit’s social media account started following Ibrahimovic on Instagram, then posted and quickly removed an image of Zlatan wearing their jersey with an announcement sign.

Zenit have just hired former Inter Coach Mancini on a two-year contract.

Ibra worked with Mancio for two seasons at Inter from 2006 to 2008, helping to win two consecutive Serie A titles.

Today agent Mino Raiola told Italian reports "Ibrahimovic will play again" and he was even linked with a return to Milan, while LA Galaxy are interested in MLS.

Image via @mrretweettato