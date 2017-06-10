Donnarumma to stay at Milan

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma has decided to sign a contract extension with Milan, claim reports, but release clauses are still a problem.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper’s current deal is set to expire in June 2018, as that was the longest they could tie him down when he was still a minor.

Agent Mino Raiola has been negotiating a renewal and so far Donnarumma did not give a reply to the proposal worth over €4m per year.

However, according to the Corriere dello Sport out on Sunday, the shot-stopper has now decided to put pen to paper on a new deal.

It has been increasingly likely, as one by one the contenders for his signature pulled out.

Manchester City splashed out on Ederson, Real Madrid pledged to stand by Keylor Navas and Manchester United have no need for him if David De Gea doesn’t leave for the Bernabeu.

Paris Saint-Germain are the only remaining option and it’s reported a €40m offer was turned down.

That doesn’t mean the situation is entirely resolved, though, as Milan are still in a tense battle with agent Raiola.

He wants to introduce a series of release clauses into the contract, worth over €100m, but potentially less than that if Milan don’t qualify for the Champions League.

The Rossoneri want to limit or even rule out such clauses, so there’s still a lot of negotiating to be done.