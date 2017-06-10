L'Equipe: Verratti quits PSG

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he wants a transfer, claims L’Equipe, as Juventus and Barcelona prepare to do battle.

According to Sunday’s edition of the French sports paper, Verratti’s meeting with new director of sport Antero Henrique had an air of finality about it.

It’s reported the Italy international confirmed his desire to leave the Ligue 1 giants.

His agent, Donato Di Campli, has been sending out warning signals for months that simply winning the French title was not enough anymore.

Verratti wants a club that can challenge for the Champions League and there appear to be two very clear options going forward.

It seems to be a straight fight between Juventus – the club he confessed to supporting – and Barcelona.

The price-tag would be in the region of €80m, but that’s less than Juve paid to sign Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli a year ago and Verratti is only 24 years old.

He came up through the Pescara youth academy and was sold to PSG in 2012 for €12m, having never actually played in Serie A.