Chelsea €60m bid for Alex Sandro

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are holding firm despite Chelsea raising their Alex Sandro bid to €60m (£52.7m), according to the Italian papers.

Antonio Conte has set his sights firmly on the Brazilian left-back, who the Bianconeri only signed from FC Porto in 2015 for €26m.

He contributed three goals and seven assists in 43 competitive games this season, but also pushed Patrice Evra towards the exit and made a big name for himself in Europe.

Sunday’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Chelsea offered €50m (£43.9m) for Alex Sandro, but that the proposal was rejected out of hand.

Tuttosport, however, insists the latest bid from Stamford Bridge is closer to €60m.

The 26-year-old is under contract with Juventus until June 2020 and the club is eager to make another stab at the Champions League, reaching the Final twice in the last three seasons.