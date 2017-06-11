Pauritsch: 'Liechtenstein can stall Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Liechtenstein Coach Rene Pauritsch warns they kept Italy out for 45 minutes before and can do it for even longer in tonight’s World Cup qualifier.

It kicks off at Udinese’s Dacia Arena at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“We are well aware that Italy are a strong side and we also know the Azzurri will be out to score a large number of goals to improve their goal difference in the group,” said Pauritsch.

“However, last time we were able to hold them to a 0-0 draw in the second half and we’ll try to repeat that performance. The side is in good physical shape and we can do well.”

It’s true Italy did not score in the second half of that game in November 2016, but they were 4-0 up by the break thanks to an Andrea Belotti brace, Ciro Immobile and Antonio Candreva.