Buffon: 'Proud not to be like' haters

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon is “proud not to be like” the Italians who celebrated Juventus losing the Champions League Final to Real Madrid.

When the Bianconeri were beaten 4-1 in Cardiff, there were scenes of wild partying among supporters of Napoli, Inter, Roma, Milan and Fiorentina.

There were even fireworks displays in Naples and cars driving around all night honking their horns, waving the Real Madrid flag.

“I am proud not to be like them,” said Buffon when asked about this behaviour by Rai Sport.

“In football there are victories and defeats. I remain convinced that you learn much more from a loss than a success, so this is why I struggle to accept the attitude of those who automatically cheer against Juve.

“I am honestly proud to be nothing like those who celebrated after the Final in Cardiff.”

Buffon also confessed the expectations around Juventus were too high, even if it was their second Champions League Final in three years.

“There was too much optimism going into a game where even the stupidest Real Madrid player had many more trophies and appearances in big Finals than me.”