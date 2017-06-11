Juventus have agreed terms with Sampdoria for Patrik Schick, but as part of the deal they’ll loan out Riccardo Orsolini, Andrea Favilli or Rolando Mandragora.
The Bianconeri are working out a system of payment that avoids handing over the full €25m cash sum for his release clause.
Instead, claim multiple reports, Samp will receive some promising players on loan to replace the 21-year-old Czech Republic striker.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, this will include two out of three players currently with Italy at the Under-20 World Cup.
They are ex-Ascoli winger Orsolini, forward Favilli and former Genoa midfielder Mandragora.