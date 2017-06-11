Under-20 talents in Schick swap

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have agreed terms with Sampdoria for Patrik Schick, but as part of the deal they’ll loan out Riccardo Orsolini, Andrea Favilli or Rolando Mandragora.

The Bianconeri are working out a system of payment that avoids handing over the full €25m cash sum for his release clause.

Instead, claim multiple reports, Samp will receive some promising players on loan to replace the 21-year-old Czech Republic striker.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, this will include two out of three players currently with Italy at the Under-20 World Cup.

They are ex-Ascoli winger Orsolini, forward Favilli and former Genoa midfielder Mandragora.