Inter can't sabotage Conti for Milan

By Football Italia staff

Inter tried to offer Atalanta €28m for Andrea Conti, but the right-back is absolutely determined to join Milan, claim Sportitalia.

The 23-year-old came up through the Orobici youth academy and had a breakthrough season, contributing eight goals and five assists in 35 competitive appearances.

His agent, Mario Giuffredi, confirmed they agreed personal terms with Milan this week and Atalanta are waiting for the Rossoneri to raise their €20m offer.

The request is believed to be €28m and, according to Sportitalia, Inter matched that via director Steven Zhang this weekend.

However, Conti has no intention of listening to any other proposals, as his heart is set on the red and black side of San Siro.

A deal should be imminent, because the representative and Atalanta cleared the air on Saturday afternoon following a series of public insults to and fro.