Barcelona bid €100m for Verratti

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona will reportedly make a €100m offer for Marco Verratti after the Juventus target told Paris Saint-Germain he wants a transfer.

L’Equipe claim today that Verratti informed new director of sport Antero Henrique he intends to leave the club this summer.

This follows on from multiple comments via agent Donato Di Campli that simply challenging for the Ligue 1 title was no longer enough.

According to Mediaset Premium, Barcelona are wasting no time and will lodge a formal €100m offer to PSG tomorrow.

The aim is to anticipate Juventus, who have been on the 24-year-old’s heels for many years and can splash the cash after reaching their second Champions League Final in three years.

Italy international Verratti is a self-confessed Juventus supporter and the price-tag was believed to be €80m, so Barcelona are effectively trying to get the situation sorted out as quickly as possible.

Verratti has never actually played in Serie A, as Pescara sold him to Paris Saint-Germain for €12m straight after earning promotion in 2012.