Italy-Liechtenstein picks

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Pellegrini and Matteo Darmian look set to start tonight as Italy host Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier.

It kicks off in Udinese’s Dacia Arena at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

The Azzurri are currently top of Group H with Spain, but behind on goal difference, so the aim is to win with plenty of goals to balance that out.

Claudio Marchisio and Marco Verratti pulled out with injuries, so Sassuolo midfielder Pellegrini will partner Daniele De Rossi after making his Italy debut in last week’s 8-0 friendly win over San Marino.

Atalanta left-back Leonardo Spinazzola is again picked following Wednesday’s 3-0 victory against Uruguay, while Darmian appears to have beaten competition from Andrea Conti on the right.

Giampiero Ventura otherwise keeps the 4-2-4 system intact, welcoming Gigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini back into the fray.

Liechtenstein are without Empoli midfielder Marcel Buchel, but can start 19-year-old striker Yanik Frick. He is the son of Mario Frick, who lit up Serie A with Verona in 2001-02.

Probable line-ups

Italy (4-2-4): Buffon; Darmian, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; De Rossi, Pellegrini; Candreva, Belotti, Immobile, Insigne

Italy bench: Donnarumma, Scuffet, Barzagli, Astori, Conti, D’Ambrosio, Montolivo, Gagliardini, Bernardeschi, El Shaarawy, Eder, Gabbiadini

Liechtenstein (4-1-4-1): Jehle; Rechsteiner, Malin, Gubser, Goppel; Polverino; Salanovic, Hasler, Martin Buchel, Burgmeier; Frick

Liechtenstein bench: B Buchel, Hobi, Foser, Hofer, Oehri, Quintans, Brandle, Meier, Sele, F Wolfinger, S Wolfinger, Erne