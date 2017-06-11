Capello in China for Jiangsu Suning

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Capello is currently at Suning headquarters to sign the contract with Jiangsu Suning, bringing Gianluca Zambrotta and Cristian Brocchi with him.

The former England and Russia Coach is going back into club management in the Chinese Super League.

Sky Sport Italia showed footage this morning of Capello visiting the training ground and he will sign a huge 18-month contract worth €10m.

Capello is expected to bring some familiar faces with him as part of the staff, namely Zambrotta and ex-Milan caretaker manager Brocchi.

Marcello Lippi is already the Coach of the China national team, while Fabio Cannavaro is on the bench of Tianjin Quanjian.