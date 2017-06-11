NEWS
Sunday June 11 2017
Zenit ask after Fazio
By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini is eager to bring Roma defender Federico Fazio to Zenit St Petersburg, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

The centre-back was something of a flop at Tottenham Hotspur, but has rediscovered his confidence in Serie A, even scoring four goals in 48 competitive games this season.

These performances also earned the 30-year-old a recall for the Argentina squad.

Fazio might not be staying at the Stadio Olimpico for long, as the Corriere dello Sport newspaper claims that new Zenit Coach Mancini is preparing an offer.

Roma signed him on loan with obligation to buy for a total €4.5m.

