Napoli push for Cragno

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are offering €5m plus Luigi Sepe for Italy Under-21 goalkeeper Alessio Cragno, but Cagliari want €10m.

The Partenopei are seeking both a long-term replacement for Pepe Reina and maybe even a new young shot-stopper for next season too.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have put forward a proposal worth €5m plus performance-related bonuses.

However, Cagliari want at least €10m for Cragno as he prepares to fly out with the Italy squad for the European Under-21 Championship.

Cragno spent this season on loan at Benevento, helping them to an historic first ever promotion into Serie A.

He turns 23 this summer and will be at the European Under-21 Championship.