Pellegrini follows EDF to Roma

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Pellegrini looks set to follow Coach Eusebio Di Francesco from Sassuolo to Roma next season, despite Juventus interest.

The 20-year-old midfielder came up through the Giallorossi youth academy and was sold to Sassuolo for €1.25m in the summer of 2015.

There was a buy-back clause included in the deal allowing Roma to sign him for €10m and that option will be activated.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, they decided to act quickly in order to stave off interest from Juventus, who had been prepared to offer €16m.

Pellegrini will reunite with Coach Di Francesco, who is leaving Sassuolo to replace Luciano Spalletti at the Stadio Olimpico.

This season Pellegrini contributed eight goals and as many assists in 34 competitive appearances for Sassuolo.

He’s not the only Neroverdi player who is following EDF to Rome, as Gregoire Defrel and Domenico Berardi are also options.