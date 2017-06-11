NEWS
Sunday June 11 2017
Inter €28m not enough for Rudiger
By Football Italia staff

Inter improve their offer for Antonio Rudiger to €28m after agreeing personal terms, but it’s still nowhere near enough for Roma.

Luciano Spalletti’s move to San Siro inevitably sparked transfer speculation about bringing some of the Giallorossi players with him.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, his main target is Rudiger and the centre-back is an expensive proposition, having already been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea in January.

The Nerazzurri had originally proposed €20m, which was rejected out of hand, and the latest bid is €25m plus bonuses for a total €28m.

However, Roma have set a €40m price-tag on Rudiger and do not intend to budge from that.

The 24-year-old is under contract until June 2020 and was signed from VfB Stuttgart for €13m.

Somewhat surprisingly, La Gazzetta dello Sport also mentions another potential target for Inter’s defence – Paris Saint-Germain star Thiago Silva.

It would be a huge shock to see the Brazilian on the other side of San Siro after his success at Milan.

