NEWS
Sunday June 11 2017
Salah to Liverpool next week?
By Football Italia staff

Roma winger Mohamed Salah could be announced by Liverpool within a couple of days in a €40m deal, suggests beIN Sport.

There were multiple reports last week that Salah had a pact for this move to Anfield, agreeing personal terms.

However, our source close to the player exclusively told Football Italia that the progress had been vastly over-estimated.

The buzz around Salah and Liverpool calmed down considerably after that, but now beIN Sport are back suggesting the deal is done.

They claim the announcement of the €40m transfer will be made after Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tunisia on Monday.

Salah will mark his 25th birthday next week and a gift could well be a brand new Liverpool jersey.

Roma need to raise around €30m by June 30 to balance the books in their Financial Fair Play agreement.

