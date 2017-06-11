NEWS
Sunday June 11 2017
Inter: 'No Jovetic discount for Sevilla'
By Football Italia staff

Inter chief Walter Sabatini warned Sevilla there will be no discount for Stevan Jovetic “because the player has interest on the market.”

Jovetic spent this season on loan at Sevilla with option to buy for €13.5m and made a good impression in La Liga, contributing seven goals and five assists in 29 competitive games.

Inter and Suning technical director Sabatini was contacted by Spanish media ABC and asked if there could be a discount.

“We are evaluating the situation, but I don’t think there will, because the player has interest on the market.”

The 27-year-old scored a hat-trick for Montenegro in last night’s World Cup qualifier against Armenia.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies