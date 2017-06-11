Inter: 'No Jovetic discount for Sevilla'

By Football Italia staff

Inter chief Walter Sabatini warned Sevilla there will be no discount for Stevan Jovetic “because the player has interest on the market.”

Jovetic spent this season on loan at Sevilla with option to buy for €13.5m and made a good impression in La Liga, contributing seven goals and five assists in 29 competitive games.

Inter and Suning technical director Sabatini was contacted by Spanish media ABC and asked if there could be a discount.

“We are evaluating the situation, but I don’t think there will, because the player has interest on the market.”

The 27-year-old scored a hat-trick for Montenegro in last night’s World Cup qualifier against Armenia.