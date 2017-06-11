Milan fight Zenit for Andre Silva

By Football Italia staff

Milan have made a €36m offer for FC Porto striker Andre Silva, claim reports in Portugal, but Zenit St Petersburg also want him.

The 21-year-old Portugal international can’t seem to stop scoring since he was promoted to the senior club side last summer.

He found the net 21 times in 44 competitive games for Porto this season, while he has seven goals in eight caps for his country.

According to Portuguese newspaper Diario de Noticias, Milan met with agent Jorge Mendes on Thursday and proposed a €36m transfer.

However, Record also state that Roberto Mancini’s Zenit are interested in the player and prepared to fight Milan on the market.

Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium point out that this bid would be separate from the €20m offer to Fiorentina for Nikola Kalinic, as they have different roles.

Andre Silva can play as a centre-forward, as a support striker or on the right flank of a trident attack.