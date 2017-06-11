Lapadula to Atalanta for Conti?

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta could accept striker Gianluca Lapadula as part of the exchange taking Andrea Conti to Milan.

Conti’s agent confirmed that they have agreed personal terms for a five-year contract, but now the two clubs need to work out the transfer fee.

It’s believed the price-tag would be €28m and so far the Rossoneri have only proposed €20m.

According to various reports, Milan are ready to lower the fee with the inclusion of 27-year-old striker Lapadula.

The former Pescara hitman, who scored a hat-trick in Italy’s 8-0 friendly win over San Marino last week, has struggled to make his mark at San Siro.

With the club spending big on new forwards, there would be even less room for Lapadula next season.

He nonetheless managed to score eight goals and provide four assists in 27 Serie A appearances.

Atalanta want a centre-forward after qualifying for the Europa League, as Andrea Petagna and Alberto Paloschi are expected to leave Bergamo this summer.