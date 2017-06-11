Tigres 'evaluating Banega'

By Football Italia staff

Mexican club Tigres confirmed that Inter midfielder Ever Banega is “part of a number of options we are evaluating.”

There have been multiple reports of a done deal between Banega and Tigres after just one season in Serie A.

“Banega is a very famous player on the international scene, but these are names that we are evaluating and I prefer not to talk about one rather than another,” director Miguel Angel Garza told Players Mexico.

“He is part of a number of options were are evaluating and that need work before they can come through.

“It’s natural that many names appear in the newspapers, but we have to carefully look at what we need, in what areas of the team and above all what the options are.”

Banega was snapped up as a free agent from Sevilla last summer, but failed to get regular first team football at Inter and is not part of new Coach Luciano Spalletti’s plans.

It’s believed the Nerazzurri hope to raise €20m by selling the Argentina international.