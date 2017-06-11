NEWS
Sunday June 11 2017
Sampdoria hands on Kownacki
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria already have the new Patrik Schick in hand, as they reportedly have a deal with Lech Poznan for Dawid Kownacki.

Schick was snapped up last summer from Sparta Prague for €4m and is now on the verge of a €25m move to Juventus.

According to Il Secolo XIX newspaper, the Blucerchiati hope lightning strikes twice and have his heir already on the way.

They are in advanced negotiations for striker Kownacki, who can play as a centre-forward, on the left or right of a trident attack.

The 20-year-old scored 12 goals in 33 competitive games for Lech Poznan this season, while last term he found the net in a 2-1 Europa League victory over Fiorentina.

He also netted three in seven caps for Poland at Under-21 level and his profile is only set to rise after the European Under-21 Championships in his home country.

As Kownacki’s contract is due to expire in June 2018, the deal can be done for a surprisingly small fee in the region of €3m.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies