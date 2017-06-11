Sampdoria hands on Kownacki

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria already have the new Patrik Schick in hand, as they reportedly have a deal with Lech Poznan for Dawid Kownacki.

Schick was snapped up last summer from Sparta Prague for €4m and is now on the verge of a €25m move to Juventus.

According to Il Secolo XIX newspaper, the Blucerchiati hope lightning strikes twice and have his heir already on the way.

They are in advanced negotiations for striker Kownacki, who can play as a centre-forward, on the left or right of a trident attack.

The 20-year-old scored 12 goals in 33 competitive games for Lech Poznan this season, while last term he found the net in a 2-1 Europa League victory over Fiorentina.

He also netted three in seven caps for Poland at Under-21 level and his profile is only set to rise after the European Under-21 Championships in his home country.

As Kownacki’s contract is due to expire in June 2018, the deal can be done for a surprisingly small fee in the region of €3m.