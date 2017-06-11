NEWS
Sunday June 11 2017
Report: Ranieri in Nantes talks
By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri is reportedly in France for negotiations with Ligue 1 club FC Nantes this afternoon.

According to Canal Plus, the former Leicester City tactician flew in today for talks with President Waldemar Kita.

Ranieri has also been linked with various other jobs around the world, including Jiangsu Suning – who today formally hired Fabio Capello – and Crystal Palace.

Nantes need a new Coach after Sergio Conceicao walked away to take over at FC Porto, much to their anger as he had just signed a new contract.

It would be Ranieri’s second stint in Ligue 1, as he was at Monaco from 2012 to 2014.

