Italy won't risk Bonucci

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci will reportedly be on the bench for Italy against Liechtenstein, as they can’t risk his suspension ahead of the Spain clash.

The World Cup qualifier kicks off this evening at Udinese’s Dacia Arena at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Coach Giampiero Ventura is sticking with the 4-2-4 system that was also experimented in friendly victories over San Marino (8-0) and Uruguay (3-0).

Claudio Marchisio is out injured after limping off during the Uruguay game on Wednesday with a muscular problem, while Marco Verratti pulled out last week.

According to the latest reports, Bonucci will be rested on the bench because he is one yellow card away from suspension.

Ventura absolutely cannot risk losing the Juventus centre-back for the showdown with Spain in September.

Instead, Andrea Barzagli will partner Giorgio Chiellini, flanked by Matteo Darmian (preferred to Andrea Conti) and Leonardo Spinazzola.

Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini beats Riccardo Montolivo and Roberto Gagliardini to the slot alongside Daniele De Rossi.

Italy (probable): Buffon; Darmian, Barzagli, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, De Rossi; Candreva, Belotti, Immobile, Insigne

Italy bench: Donnarumma, Scuffet, Bonucci, Astori, Conti, D’Ambrosio, Montolivo, Gagliardini, Bernardeschi, El Shaarawy, Eder, Gabbiadini

Liechtenstein (probable): Jehle; Rechsteiner, Malin, Gubser, Goppel; Polverino; Salanovic, Hasler, Martin Buchel, Burgmeier; Frick

Liechtenstein bench: B Buchel, Hobi, Foser, Hofer, Oehri, Quintans, Brandle, Meier, Sele, F Wolfinger, S Wolfinger, Erne