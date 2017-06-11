Bruno Henrique: Palermo to Palmeiras

By Football Italia staff

Palermo midfielder Bruno Henrique is reported to be in advanced talks for a transfer back home to Palmeiras.

According to UOL in Brazil, the 27-year-old has no intention of remaining with the Sicilians in Serie B following their relegation.

He only arrived from Corinthians last summer for €3.3m, where he won the League title, and signed a four-year contract with the Rosanero.

However, Palmeiras want to take Bruno Henrique on loan with option to buy, whereas Palermo may well prefer to raise fresh funds.

He scored one goal and provided three assists in 33 Serie A appearances.