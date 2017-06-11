Lazio fight for Calhanoglu

By Football Italia staff

Lazio will continue to push for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, despite competition from Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 23-year-old Turkey international is back in action after a four-month ban for contractual irregularities.

According to German newspaper Bild, there are three main contenders for his signature – Lazio, Arsenal and Chelsea.

In purely financial terms, Lazio are hopelessly out-gunned in that race, but they are in the Europa League next term and fresh from fifth place in Serie A.

Above all, they can offer regular first team football and director of sport Igli Tare is hard at work.

Calhanoglu contributed seven goals and as many assists in 22 competitive appearances for Bayer Leverkusen this season.