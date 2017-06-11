Juve request N'Zonzi discount

By Football Italia staff

Juventus representatives are expected to fly in and negotiate down the €40m Sevilla asking price for Steven N’Zonzi next week.

Multiple Italian sources claim that Max Allegri identified N’Zonzi as the ideal addition to his midfield.

According to Calciomercato.it, director general Beppe Marotta will go to Spain on Tuesday for face-to-face negotiations with his club.

N’Zonzi was already very close to Juve in January, but signed a new contract that raised the release clause from €30m to €40m.

The Bianconeri hope to lean on the player’s intentions and help lower that, agreeing a four-year contract worth €3.5m per year.

Signed from Stoke City for just €8m in the summer of 2015, this season N’Zonzi contributed three goals and three assists in 46 competitive appearances for Sevilla.