Cairo: 'Belotti can refuse €100m'

By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo reiterated he “would only sell Andrea Belotti for €100m, and even then he can refuse. I think he wants to stay.”

The striker recently signed a new contract with €100m release clause that is valid only for overseas clubs, amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

If another Serie A side, for example Milan, want to tempt Il Gallo away, then they need to approach Torino directly.

“Belotti is on international duty and on Thursday he’s getting married – he invited me,” President Cairo told Radio 24.

“I care about Belotti and I’m keeping hold of him. He has a contract with Toro until 2021. I would only sell him for €100m, but even then he can refuse.

“The most important thing is what he wants, regardless of the release clause, and I think he wants to stay.”

The Granata finished in ninth place, but are determined to push for Europa League qualification next season.

“We’re trying to build the best possible team that can play well and have humility in its performances. I don’t like to make proclamations, as we must work for a stronger Toro that concedes fewer goals.”