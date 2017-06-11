Liveblog: Italy v Liechtenstein

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from tonight’s World Cup qualifier, as Italy host Liechtenstein and seek goals as well as points.

It kicks off at the Dacia Arena in Udine at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

The Azzurri are joint top of their World Cup qualifying group with Spain ahead of the showdown in Madrid in September.

With that in mind, goal difference is the only thing separating them at this moment, so this should be the ideal fixture to reduce that gap.

Italy continue to test their 4-2-4 formation, fresh from an 8-0 friendly victory over San Marino and 3-0 win against Uruguay.

When these two sides last met, Andrea Belotti bagged a brace in the 4-0 Nazionale success.

Also tonight, Spain visit Goran Pandev’s Macedonia and Israel take on Albania.

