Line-ups: Italy v Liechtenstein

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Pellegrini and Giorgio Chiellini step into the starting XI as Italy host Liechtenstein in their World Cup qualifier, but Leonardo Bonucci is out.

It kicks off this evening at Udinese’s Dacia Arena at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Follow all the build-up and action as it happens while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

After comfortable friendly wins over San Marino and Uruguay, Giampiero Ventura continues to test out the 4-2-4 formation.

Marco Verratti was injured in training and Claudio Marchisio went off during the Uruguay match on Wednesday, so Sassuolo midfielder Pellegrini partners his soon to be Roma teammate Daniele De Rossi.

Matteo Darmian is chosen at right-back rather than Andrea Conti, while Leonardo Spinazzola gets the nod on the left.

A surprise change sees Bonucci sent to the bench, as he is one yellow card away from suspension and Ventura can’t risk losing the Juventus centre-back for the big showdown with Spain in September.

Antonio Candreva, Ciro Immobile, Andrea Belotti and Lorenzo Insigne form the front four.

Lazio striker Immobile has scored in each of the last three World Cup qualifiers and also found the net in the only previous meeting with Liechtenstein, 4-0 back in November.

Liechtenstein are without injured Empoli midfielder Marcel Buchel, but do start with a somewhat familiar face in attack.

That’s because 19-year-old Yanik Frick is the son of former Hellas Verona, Arezzo, Ternana and Siena forward Mario Frick.

Italy: Buffon; Darmian, Barzagli, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, De Rossi; Candreva, Belotti, Immobile, Insigne

Italy bench: Donnarumma, Scuffet, Bonucci, Astori, Conti, D’Ambrosio, Montolivo, Gagliardini, Bernardeschi, El Shaarawy, Eder, Gabbiadini

Liechtenstein: Jehle; Rechsteiner, Malin, Gubser, Goppel; Polverino; Salanovic, Hasler, Martin Buchel, Burgmeier; Frick

Liechtenstein bench: B Buchel, Hobi, Foser, Hofer, Oehri, Quintans, Brandle, Meier, Sele, F Wolfinger, S Wolfinger, Erne

Ref: Clancy (SCO)