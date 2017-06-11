Man Utd raise Perisic bid to €50m

By Football Italia staff

Inter are considering whether to accept an improved Manchester United offer of over €50m for Ivan Perisic, as Paris Saint-Germain hover.

The Nerazzurri have set a price-tag of at least €55m on the Croatia international winger, as new Coach Luciano Spalletti is eager to keep hold of him.

It has been reported that Perisic agreed personal terms with Jose Mourinho’s side several weeks ago, a contract worth in the region of €6m per year.

Inter turned down the original bid of €40m earlier this month.

According to Calciomercato.it, Manchester United are improving their proposal to just over €50m, including a series of easily-attained bonuses.

Time is ticking down, as the Nerazzurri need to raise €30m by June 30 to balance the books when it comes to Financial Fair Play.

On the other hand, the next few days could be decisive, as Paris Saint-Germain’s new director of sport is flying in to Milan for a series of meetings and Perisic is one of the targets.