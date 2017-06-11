Andre Silva is in Milan HQ

By Football Italia staff

Sky Sport Italia claim Porto striker Andre Silva and his agent are in Milan HQ tonight to complete his transfer for over €30m.

According to the latest reports, Jorge Mendes and Andre Silva are both present in the meeting with directors Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone.

The release clause in his contract is €60m, the Porto asking price is €40m, but the Rossoneri hope to get the deal done for as little as €30m.

It would be a huge coup for Milan, who have already signed Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez this summer.

Andre Silva is only 21 years old, but scored 21 goals in 44 competitive appearances for Porto this season.

A medical is expected tomorrow morning to finalise the move.