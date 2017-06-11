Ventura: 'Football more than goals'

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura warned Italy must learn from their poor first half after beating Liechtenstein 5-0 . “Football is a game and in the second half we played.”

Antonio Candreva had an early strike incorrectly disallowed, but the Azzurri only went into the break 1-0 up thanks to a moment of Lorenzo Insigne magic.

“I think the first half was useful, because when you want to do too much, you do nothing. If we reach the Spain match feeling OTT, we’ll explode,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“Football is a game and in the second half we played. We moved the ball around better, we combined, whereas in the first half we were just trying to score a goal without everything else that comes with it.

“The second half made a lot more sense, it was a team effort and we tried to pass it around, to create chances rather than just shoot at the target.”