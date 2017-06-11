Pellegrini thanks De Rossi on debut

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Pellegrini “couldn’t be happier” at his competitive senior Italy debut and thanked “my idol” Daniele De Rossi.

The Sassuolo midfielder is still only 20 years old, but played the entire 90 minutes of their 5-0 World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein.

“When you step on to the field, you don’t think about too much. Maybe tomorrow I’ll realise that I made my competitive debut for Italy,” Pellegrini told Rai Sport.

“The Coach gave me a great early birthday present. I couldn’t be happier.

“This evening we had the ball at our feet the whole time and had to dictate the intensity of the match, so that was simpler for me to settle in.”

Pellegrini was partnering De Rossi in midfield, who will probably soon become his Roma teammate as well.

“As I’ve said many times, De Rossi was my idol as a child and I still have incredible respect and admiration for him. To make my senior Italy debut by his side was just wonderful.

“He helped me along with a glance or an odd word, so as well as being a great player, he’s also a great person.”

Pellegrini, Federico Bernardeschi and a few others will be flying out to Poland for the European Under-21 Championships next week.

“There are many of the Under-21 lads who have been added to the senior squad and we hope to have a great Euros. It will certainly help that we are a group of friends as well as a strong squad.”