Andre Silva to Milan for €38m

By Football Italia staff

There are growing reports that Milan have agreed a €38m transfer fee with Porto for Andre Silva, who will have his medical tomorrow.

It was a move that came out of practically nowhere, as Andre Silva had only recently been mentioned as a possible target for the Rossoneri.

Instead, the 21-year-old and agent Jorge Mendes suddenly appeared at Milan HQ this evening with directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli.

They worked out the final details of personal terms, believed to be a five-year contract.

Porto had a release clause on his contract worth €60m, but because the Portuguese club is going through Financial Fair Play issues, they have seemingly accepted the €38m offer.

Andre Silva will have his medical tomorrow morning at 07.30am local time before he is presented to the media as their latest new signing.

He is hot on the heels of Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez.