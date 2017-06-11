Bernardeschi: 'Now for the U21s'

By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi is fired up for the European Under-21 Championship after scoring his first senior Italy goal against Liechtenstein.

The Fiorentina winger came off the bench in tonight’s 5-0 World Cup qualifier and fired in from the edge of the box.

“I was really eager to score a goal and be part of this Nazionale. I think determination is a key factor for any player and the more you’ve got, the more you believe that you can do,” he told Rai Sport.

“I would like to be of help to this Italy squad.”

Bernardeschi is one of several players who will fly out to Poland for the European Under-21 Championship next week.

“I made my debut in Udine and I think this moment is something you keep within yourself for your whole life. Now we have to concentrate, because we’re off on another big journey.

“We know that we are strong and on top of having a competitive squad, we are a great group, and that can be decisive in a tournament like this. We are eager, determined and so proud to represent our country.”

Bernardeschi was asked if he saw many differences between the Azzurri under Antonio Conte and Giampiero Ventura.

“I think there are some ideas that are similar, some that are different. Conte and Ventura are great Coaches, but they explain their ideas and want different movements from us on the field. A player has to adapt to what his Coach wants.

“These tacticians are at the highest level and have been doing this for many years.”