Gabbiadini: 'Italy can win in Spain'

By Football Italia staff

Manolo Gabbiadini is confident Italy can beat Spain in Madrid’s World Cup qualifier. “Of course we can do it, we’re not any old team.”

The Azzurri are joint top of their group with Spain, separated only by goal difference, after tonight’s 5-0 thrashing of Liechtenstein.

“Can we win in Madrid? Of course we can do it, we’re not any old team,” Gabbiadini told Rai Sport.

The Southampton striker came off the bench to score at the Dacia Arena in Udine.

“We have to win every game and at the end of the day we’ll see where we stand. Everyone is really eager to make their mark and help out the team, which is important if we want to achieve important objectives.”