Insigne: 'Proud to wear Italy 10'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne admits it was “my dream to stay at Napoli” and wants to become a symbol for Italy too. “I am proud to wear the 10.”

The Azzurri beat Liechtenstein 5-0 this evening in a World Cup qualifier to keep them joint top with Spain, who won 2-1 in Macedonia.

“We started out perhaps a bit too eager and it was important to break the deadlock. In the second half we were able to play in a more relaxed manner,” Insigne told Rai Sport.

“I am happy to have scored the opener and it might’ve seemed easy, but it really wasn’t in the circumstances. It will be tough against Spain in September, but we can put in a strong team performance and cause them real problems down the wings.”

Insigne was wearing the Number 10 jersey for Italy this evening, an iconic figure.

“I am proud to wear the Number 10 for Italy. I realise everything I do here is thanks to the work I’m putting in for Napoli and it was my dream to stay at the club, so I’m really happy that I extended the contract.

“Over the next five years, I hope to win a few trophies.”